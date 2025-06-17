Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $29.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

FCPT stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.71%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $248,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,245.12. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 106,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

