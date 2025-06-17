Bfsg LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,341,391,000 after buying an additional 526,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,652,768,000 after acquiring an additional 157,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.03. The company has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

