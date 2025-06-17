Best Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 16th

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in companies whose core business involves the research, development or commercialization of materials, devices or systems engineered at the nanoscale (roughly 1–100 nanometers). These firms may produce advanced materials, electronic components, medical therapies or sensors that exploit unique physical and chemical properties emerging at extremely small dimensions. Investors in nanotechnology stocks seek to benefit from the field’s long-term growth potential, but must also weigh technical hurdles, regulatory uncertainties and market adoption risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.58. 94,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $241.64.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.14. 41,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,108. NVE has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $344.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 165,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,132. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,619. Clene has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.24. 2,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $84.75.

