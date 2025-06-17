Bell Bank Has $2.02 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bell Bank trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

