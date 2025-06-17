Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $170.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.45 and its 200 day moving average is $182.54. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.99 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

