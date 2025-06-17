AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 16,386 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 147,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,780,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

