6,760 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. This represents a 96.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AR stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

