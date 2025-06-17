1,924 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $191.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

