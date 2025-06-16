Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $348.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $292.00 to $348.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.03.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $306.19 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,207.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.83.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total value of $36,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,550,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,641,500. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,242 shares of company stock valued at $55,463,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

