Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $92.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $82.66 and a one year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

