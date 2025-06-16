Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:MCD opened at $301.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

