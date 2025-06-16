Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.38 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.