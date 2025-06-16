Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 327 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5%

HD opened at $354.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

