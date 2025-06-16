Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELVN. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 11.4%

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $21.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $120,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 316,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,239.72. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,136.64. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

