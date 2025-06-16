Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEQT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,086,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,033,000 after acquiring an additional 719,048 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 2,848.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 298,186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 301,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 130,611 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA HEQT opened at $29.74 on Monday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Further Reading

