Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $13,847,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,916,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,118,000 after purchasing an additional 71,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $92.38 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.