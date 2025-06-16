Abound Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

