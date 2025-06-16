Abound Wealth Management Acquires 897 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 216.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after buying an additional 4,421,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after buying an additional 4,032,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,353,000 after buying an additional 3,180,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,333,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after buying an additional 1,536,021 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 22.1%

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $63.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

