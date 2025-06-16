Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 3.0%

URI opened at $695.09 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $662.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $690.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

