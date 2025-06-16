Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 3,285 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after acquiring an additional 48,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

IEFA opened at $82.98 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

