1,225 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $92.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

