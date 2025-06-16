Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stake Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,058,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray Stock Down 2.4%

ARAY stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.68 million, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.30. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $113.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.53 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Report on ARAY

Accuray Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.