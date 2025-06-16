Optas LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 256,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $143,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,153.80. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.7%

JCI stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $104.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

