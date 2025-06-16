Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases $180,100.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Michael B. Denny purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $180,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,662.16. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.56 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 161.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

