Insider Buying: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Purchases 200,595 Shares of Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 200,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,028.48 ($50,018.49).
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 3rd, Tony Pitt acquired 480,000 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,800.00 ($120,000.00).
- On Wednesday, May 7th, Tony Pitt acquired 21,227 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,853.99 ($5,099.99).
- On Friday, May 9th, Tony Pitt purchased 128,773 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,933.74 ($31,775.16).
- On Monday, March 17th, Tony Pitt purchased 2,274,000 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$864,120.00 ($561,116.88).
360 Capital REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43.
360 Capital REIT Dividend Announcement
About 360 Capital REIT
360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.
