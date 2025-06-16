Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 226,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 67,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $14,871,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.8%

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.