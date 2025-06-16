Andreas P. Wagner Sells 19,399 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2025

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $296,028.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,184.50. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC opened at $14.94 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1,672.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 656,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 619,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.