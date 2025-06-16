Andreas P. Wagner Sells 19,399 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $296,028.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,184.50. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALHC opened at $14.94 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1,672.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 656,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 619,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

