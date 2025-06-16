Optas LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Optas LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.8%

WY opened at $26.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

