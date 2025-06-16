386 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 59,720.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 358,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $182,861,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $727.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $703.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $732.99.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.38.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

