Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 115.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Up 0.1%

Tenable stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 0.79. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $49.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $80,573.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,991.15. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $207,838.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,980.12. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,845 shares of company stock worth $637,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.