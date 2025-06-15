Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,565 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,040,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $90.93 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.