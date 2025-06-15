Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,809,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $146.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.83. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

