Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBSH

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,786. This trade represents a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.