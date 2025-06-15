Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 367.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 206,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,016,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,592,000 after buying an additional 102,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

