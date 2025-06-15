Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 250.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

