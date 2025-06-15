Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $390,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $553,572,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

