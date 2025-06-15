Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.