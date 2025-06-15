Pacific Sun Financial Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $189.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.