Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading 5.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.22). Approximately 69,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 28,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.15).

Manolete Partners Stock Up 5.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.79.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc is the UK’s leading insolvency litigation financing company which was founded in 2009 by its Chief Executive, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.

Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies.

