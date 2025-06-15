Life Planning Partners Inc Grows Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS opened at $97.45 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

