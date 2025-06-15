iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

