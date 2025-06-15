iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Position Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $130.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

