GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $541.87 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $529.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

