Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 249,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 55,468 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in YETI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in YETI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,131,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of YETI opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. YETI’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

