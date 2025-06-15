Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $233,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Polaris by 114.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Polaris by 46.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE PII opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.22%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.