Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 114.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 741,134 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 558,392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 538,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE WT opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.11.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

