Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 170.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

