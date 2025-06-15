Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 998.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

