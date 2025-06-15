Asio Capital LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $529.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $563.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

