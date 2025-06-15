Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.65 and last traded at $171.65. Approximately 32 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.50.
Acciona Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.51.
About Acciona
Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.
